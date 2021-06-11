Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Limoneira reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

LMNR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $343.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares valued at $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

