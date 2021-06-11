Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $125.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

