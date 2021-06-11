Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.