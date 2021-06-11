Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

