LKQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,873% compared to the average volume of 211 call options.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

