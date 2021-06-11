Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Head-To-Head Review

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Lomiko Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 2.43 $72.28 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaguar Mining presently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 41.03% 31.79% 23.90% Lomiko Metals N/A -52.89% -46.12%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.