Long Pond Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,118 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $75,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 7,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,906. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

