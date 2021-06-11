Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $13 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 86,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

