Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $38.09 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,090,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.62. 20,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

