Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

LBPH opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

