Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

LZAGY stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,061. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

