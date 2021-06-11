Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.30 ($0.91). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 3,480,773 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOOK. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £259.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.97.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

