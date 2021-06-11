Loopring [NEO] Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00186435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00199774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.01324537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.67 or 1.00124333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

