Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Lotto has a market cap of $79.28 million and $191,153.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00440029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

