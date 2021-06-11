Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $329.80. The stock had a trading volume of 669,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,756. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

