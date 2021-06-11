Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.80. 669,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.61.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.