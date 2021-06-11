LUXCoin (LUX) Hits One Day Volume of $499.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $499.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,773.95 or 0.99942009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00033067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00379377 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00457199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00852027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00064311 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003622 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 11,471,907 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.