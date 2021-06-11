Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,925 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.74. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

