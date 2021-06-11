Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MGIC opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

