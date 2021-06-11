Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.38. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 3,150 shares traded.

MJDLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.