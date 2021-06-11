Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 929.4% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 161,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,932. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.
About Manganese X Energy
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.