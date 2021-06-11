Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 929.4% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 161,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,932. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.