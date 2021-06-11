Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $315,372,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

