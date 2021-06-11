Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £207.06 ($270.53).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, for a total transaction of £175.56 ($229.37).

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £200.85 ($262.41).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.24) on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,519.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £38.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

