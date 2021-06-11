Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $91.00 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

