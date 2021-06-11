Marta Thoma Hall Sells 26,146 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

