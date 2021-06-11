Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,541,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

