Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. 294,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
