Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. 294,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

