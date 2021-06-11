Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.09. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

