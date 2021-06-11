Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MAXN opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $650.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

