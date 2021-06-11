Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Survey

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 31.77% 41.37% 20.08% Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 12.69 $654.69 million $2.26 45.84 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 28.50 $33.77 million $0.30 100.07

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 7 2 0 2.22 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $82.36, suggesting a potential downside of 20.50%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $39.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

