Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Nokia by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 14.7% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 611,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,284,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.