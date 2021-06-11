Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Twitter makes up 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

