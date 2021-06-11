Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Coupa Software accounts for about 3.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,015. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.