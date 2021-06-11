McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

