MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Stock Price Up 12.8%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) shares rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 80,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 105,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80.

About MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

