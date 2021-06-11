Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.62. 256,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

