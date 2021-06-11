Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 484.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.