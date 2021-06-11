Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

