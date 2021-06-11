Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 776,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

