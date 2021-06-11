Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

