Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

MDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $35,189,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

