Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,083.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

