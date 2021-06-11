Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Meritor worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Meritor by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

