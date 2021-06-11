Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 49,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,729. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.