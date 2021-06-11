MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFA. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

