M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

CGC stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

