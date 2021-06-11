M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The AES worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,216,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.