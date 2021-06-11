M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,623,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $12,412,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.37.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

