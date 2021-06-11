M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,440 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $532.04 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

