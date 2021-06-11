MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $36.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 2,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,576. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,554,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

